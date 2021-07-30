There was no outcry when IRA On The Runs were given an amnesty by UK government

Letter to the editor

The DUP is opposing new legacy proposals yet they were involved in negotiating the Stormont House Agreement that had one-sided legacy proposals, including the Republic government not having to answer for their inaction against the IRA.

The British government should have been brave enough to include Northern Ireland veterans in the legislation for the protection for overseas soldiers against vexatious legal action. Their proposal that one cap fits all is insulting to veterans who served so bravely protecting this country from evil.

How many other countries would have been so lenient against terrorists? The Blair government bent over backwards to accommodate the IRA with OTR letters and Royal Pardons.

Why was there not as big an outcry when these amnesties were given to around 200 IRA suspected terrorists by the then British government? Surely that was the time when many innocent victims had lost their chance of justice for their loved ones.

What chance have many of the innocent victims got now of bringing these people to justice? I noticed that an SDLP politician was among those who grouped terrorists and the state forces who were responsible for around 10% of deaths (the vast majority legal) as one!

I would like to ask: how much opposition did the SDLP give to suspected republican terrorists getting comfort letters that as good as gave them an amnesty?

John Mulholland, Doagh

