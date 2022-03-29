Trump was odious but had some good policies... and now they are being undone

Letter to the editor

Make no mistake: Donald Trump is an odious individual!

However Trump was the man of the hour as the Leader of The Free World, with his re-energising of America’s military, economy, southern border protection and verging on US energy-self-sufficiency – all things now being undone / undermined by Joe Biden, the morally-corrupt mainstream media, and the oligarchical, anti-democratic big tech companies the likes of Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.

Trump was ridiculed when he berated EU countries for their lack of military spending, and their simply inane dependence on Russian energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To their credit (and to Biden’s shame) it was EU countries initially coming to the fore with the massive squeezing of Russia’s economy after Putin’s heinous invasion of Ukraine.

Now how is the progress of that massive US carrier battle fleet, ordered by Joe Biden to sail into the now-Red China militarily-dominated South China Sea?

And will America’s naval might be parked between Communist Red China and Western-orientated, democratic Taiwan?

Howard Hutchins, Victoria, Australia

For more political news, click here:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.