Union Flag should have been flown for Northern Ireland’s anniversary

Letter to the editor

It was very wrong that the union flag was not flown at Stormont commemorating the 100th anniversary of our first parliament opened by King George V on June 1922.

While the centenary march on Saturday from Stormont to Belfast City Hall itself was a plus for unionists the fact remains the continued working of the single transferable vote (STV) system by unionist politicians is leading to control by republicans.

It must be abandoned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would never be accepted in other parts of the UK, where they use the first past the post electoral voting system.

Selfish unionist politicians are the problem for having not stood up to the STV system, in the same way that some of them supported the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We need another Sir Edward Carson to lead us .