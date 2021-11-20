Unionist inaction on the Northern Ireland Protocol emboldens republicans

Letter to the editor

The latest plans for a nationalist protest around the border are just one of the results of the lack of unionist protest, and the main party politicians not representing properly the unionist people, around the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and co had given a date to withdraw from Stormont and allowed it to elapse, trusting Boris Johnson who betrayed us in the first place.

It has emboldened republicans and anti-British elements to continue their effort to have an all-island economy even though it is costing Northern Ireland £850,000,000 a year by being cut off from our biggest market.

It is a step towards, for anti-Northern Ireland factions, a political united Ireland.

Is it now time for mainstream politicians to take the same stand as a certain other unionist party to withdraw their support for the Belfast Agreement, which has been trashed at the behest of republicans/nationalists who threatened the prospect of violence to get their way.

Unionists made a show of unity but we have seen very little evidence to back this up.

There are too many people like Nero who are fiddling while Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is being destroyed from within.

Time to put country before money and careers!

John Mulholland, Doagh

