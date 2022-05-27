Congressman Richard Neal, seen above at Stormont on Thursday, has shown that he has very little time for unionism. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As a young unionist in Northern Ireland I cannot help but become increasingly concerned about the lack acknowledgment given to the unionist people on a number of issues.

I find myself becoming extremely frustrated at the inability of others to even listen to our concerns, and I’m sure you do too.

After Brexit, the nationalist community raised concerns that the UK leaving the EU would lead to a hard border on the Island of Ireland, these concerns were justified, and of course in the spirt of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) the British government and the unionist community acknowledged these concerns and took action. But, was this gesture of goodwill reciprocated to the unionist community? No.

Letter to the editor

Instead when unionists raised concerns about the protocol, our neighbours in Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance called for rigorous implementation of the very policies we the unionist community found deeply concerning.

When unionist political parties highlighted the anger of the unionist people we were told by SF/SDLP/Alliance that they can’t recall anyone that they spoke too that cared about the protocol, well I can’t recall SF/SDLP or Alliance coming to my door!

However, the straw that broke the camel’s back for me has been the recent actions of US Democrat Richard Neal who labelled the protocol as an ‘manufactured’ issue which was an outrageous thing to do.

Furthermore, for Richard Neal to state that the US owns the GFA as well, but to dismiss David Trimble’s comments, shows that he has very little time for unionism. But, it comes as no shock to me, after all Neal is a man who calls Gerry Adams a ‘lifelong friend’, and attends memorials for IRA 1981 hunger strikes.

Since Richard Neal has an interest in in the ‘Gael and Planter’ why doesn’t he join the planters to mark the centennial of Northern Ireland This Saturday?

To completely write off the concerns of unionism shows the lack of knowledge of the situation here in Northern Ireland, and for the Irish government the SDLP and Alliance to let him away with this should raise major alarm bells. In the past, I have always seen these groups being reasonable, but that has now changed, I have lost all trust I had in them to listen to me as a unionist.

Unionism needs to stop allowing the constant snubbing of our concerns and people. We have been far too relaxed with taking lectures and allowing others to write the narrative.

We must become much better at presenting unionism and articulating our history, culture and ensure that the story as unionism is told by unionists, the same way republicans manage to get on to every stage to present their story.

And for Richard Neal, it is unionists as well that the GFA applies too. But if he actually read it, he would have found that out himself.

James Reid, Age 22, Rathfriland

