DUP Keith Buchanan MLA is quoted in the Tuesday August 9 edition as calling out the revisionism of Sinn Fein/IRA on brutal terrorism.
I remind the MLA that unionists revised their position to ensure that those with criminal convictions could sit in executive power over law-abiding citizens. Unionists brought down the power-sharing project of Brian Faulkner who brought constitutional nationalists into government and ended up accepting a terrorist-inspired party to make their own political careers possible.
David Barbour, Ex UUP councillor, Coleraine