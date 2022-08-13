Unionists who rejected Brian Faulkner ended up having to accept a terror-inspired party

Saturday, 13th August 2022, 8:14 am
DUP Keith Buchanan MLA is quoted in the Tuesday August 9 edition as calling out the revisionism of Sinn Fein/IRA on brutal terrorism.

I remind the MLA that unionists revised their position to ensure that those with criminal convictions could sit in executive power over law-abiding citizens. Unionists brought down the power-sharing project of Brian Faulkner who brought constitutional nationalists into government and ended up accepting a terrorist-inspired party to make their own political careers possible.

David Barbour, Ex UUP councillor, Coleraine

