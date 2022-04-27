Our opposition can be further underlined on May 5 by voting for all pro UK candidates

As one who was involved in negotiating the Belfast Agreement in 1998 I am concerned that the Northern Ireland Protocol contradicts the agreement by changing the status of NI within the UK without consulting the people of Northern Ireland.

The protocol has already increased prices and stopped many firms sending goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

When the present grace periods end these problems will be worse for everyone — unionist, nationalist or whatever!

Letter to the editor

At last our government, but not the EU, has recognised the strong opposition to the protocol as evidenced by the many recent rallies.

This opposition can be further underlined on the May 5 by electors using the democratic process by voting, not just for one candidate, but for all pro UK candidates (whether one likes them or not) and then independent; Green; SDLP etc.

We must ensure that the government and EU get a clear message that the protocol does not have the consent of a massive section of Northern Ireland society; that we do not want higher prices; and are opposed to a united Ireland by stealth.