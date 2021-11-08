We need to know why so many pro Union voters reject unionists

Over 40% of those who are opposed to a united Ireland no longer vote for overtly unionist political parties

Didn’t it do our hearts good to learn that almost two thirds of voters would prefer to remain within the United Kingdom and reject a United Ireland? (Support for UK, DUP and end to protocol – not a typical poll, Nov 6, see link below)

But the most baffling statistic from last week’s University of Liverpool opinion poll is that over 40% of those who are opposed to Irish unity no longer support overtly unionist political parties.

Why is that? Where have they failed? And, how do we move forward from here?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Alan S. Carson, Founder of the pro Union Mainstream group on social media, Belfast BT5

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.