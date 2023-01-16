Morning View

These at times giant areas can seem undervalued, but the province is home to a large number of fantastic parks and green spaces.

Many people are introduced to these parks as an infant, being pushed around leafy walkways by parents or grandparents.

Later they will discover play parks within parks as well as sports pitches and other games facilities.

Then one day they might bring your own children to the same park to start the cycle over again..

For dog owners, having a nearby park is of great value when said animal needs to burn off a bit of energy. And in their twilight years many people enjoy sitting on a park bench, on their own or with a loved one, and watching the world go by.

It’s not just parks that get people outdoors and lift their mental health – it’s any green space, even within a busy town or city centre, or just a simple grass area with a few benches in the middle of a housing development.

Most of these spaces have always been around, but one of the huge positives from lockdown was that people started using them in greater numbers and that trend does not look to have abated with the return of something close to normality.

Such parks are particularly valuable in Belfast, which has such a large population and where outdoor space is at a premium. Some small patches of wasteland have been made into places to sit as part of urban redevelopment.

But there are magnificent parks and sprawling forests far beyond Belfast, including scenic coastal paths and towpath walks.