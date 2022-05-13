News Letter editorial

A delegation of American congressmen are flying into the Europe soon to lobby against London making changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, it was reported last night.

The Guardian said that the delegation, which will visit London, Dublin and Brussels, will be headed by the chair of the powerful ways and means committee, Richie Neal, which has influence over trade deals.

The newspaper said that the visitors will “underline President Biden’s commitment to defending the Good Friday agreement and the US’s role as a guarantor”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story is not confirmed, but is not at all surprising.

Irish American politicians have applied relentless pressure on the UK over any attempt to resile from the Irish Sea border.

Congressman Neal and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, even visited Northern Ireland in 2019 and scolded London about Brexit and the Province. Their visit, and their criticisms of the UK government, were reported without much scrutiny, as if it was yet further proof of British and Tory and Brexiteer bad behaviour.

The governments of both Theresa May and Boris Johnson has seemed weak in the face of such pressure, although they have found themselves in a difficult position, wanting to get a trade deal with the United States.

It is encouraging therefore that Conor Burns, the junior NIO minister, has been in America this week trying to explain London’s stance to influential power brokers in the US.

It increasingly seems as if Boris Johnson’s government is going to make unilateral moves to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

We report today that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is not going to help put in place a Stormont speaker even so.

The DUP leader is right to want to see more proof of actual movement from London over the protocol before moving towards a return to normality at the assembly.

• Other commentary:

• Peter Robinson May 11: Ignore those who are urging DUP to just go back into Stormont

• John Cushnahan: SF hypocrisy to attack DUP leader over MP seat while boycotting Westminster

• Peter Robinson May 11: Ignore those who are urging DUP to just go back into Stormont

• Editorial May 11: Liz Truss hints at action on NI Protocol but unionists are right to be wary

• Ruth Dudley Edwards May 10: The nationalist vote is nowhere near enough for border poll

• Editorial May 10: If Irish language gets pledge today so must an overhaul of protocol

• Ben Lowry May 9: The TUV vote surge should have been one of the main stories of the election

• Owen Polley May 9: Unionists have an issue with sectarian SF, not with nationalism

• Henry McDonald May 9: A few facts are in order amid breathless reportage about SF

• Emma Little Pengelly May 9: There has been no increase in the nationalist vote in 25 years

• Editorial May 9: It is clear that unionists need to have option of voting for a liberal party

• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionism now faces a considerable challenge in how to go forward

• Henry McDonald May 7: Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity

• Editorial May 7: Unionism more than ever needs London’s help on the protocol

• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionist overall vote stays ahead of nationalist total, albeit narrowly