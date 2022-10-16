Rev Dr Houston McKelvey OBE

Grace is fundamental to our understanding of Christianity. It is as fundamental to Christianity as love is to marriage.

Christianity cannot be understood apart from an adequate grasp of grace. The doctrine of grace distinguishes the Christian faith from every other religion in the world, as well as from the cults.

The first truth we need to grasp is that grace is part of the character of God.

First and foremost, grace, is a description of the character of God, which is displayed by His gifts to people.

God is a God of grace, and He desires to make this known to us.

"Yes, by grace we are saved. It is the gift of God; not as a result of our works, that no one should boast.

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them" (Ephesians 2:1-10).

Grace is epitomised on the cross of Calvary.

While the grace of God is described in the Old Testament, it is not defined until the New Testament.

I believe that we cannot grasp the grace of God except in the light of Calvary. The terms ‘salvation’ and ‘grace’ therefore become virtually synonymous.

The pertinent challenge to each Christian is that in every situation - at home, at work, in church membership and church administration - that we challenge ourselves to be open to grace, and be prepared to exercise grace - the loving concern which enables God’s love to be expressed, and testifies to the grace of God’s love shown at Calvary, and in the Upper Room by the resurrected Jesus Christ.