A happy new year to News Letter readers
We wish all News Letter readers a happy new year.
By Ben Lowry
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
This newspaper will turn 286 in 2023, as we travel on towards our 300th birthday.
We are the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world, publishing in print form six days a week including a bumper weekend edition with Farming Life.
But we publish digitally 365 days a year, such as today, Sunday January 1.
Thank you for your support so that we can continue to provide this service.