Aisling McGivern: Heartbreak after death of 'exceptional teacher' and 'mother figure to so many pupils'

Aisling McGivern

Funeral arrangements have now been released after the death of tragic Aisling McGivern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an outpouring of grief online for the late teacher who died on November 9 ‘peacefully at hospital surrounded by her family’.

Her funeral notice describes Aisling as the ‘dearly loved daughter of Emmett Thomas and Fiona, loving sister of Claire and Ciarán, cherished sister-in-law of Kevin and Chloe, adored auntie of Katie-Rose and Donnacha and a much-loved niece and cousin’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that ‘Aisling’s remains will repose at her parent’s home until her funeral on Wedbesday at noon in St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint followed by interment in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.

In a post Saint Louis Grammar School, Kilkeel pay tribute to their teacher.

They say: “Today our school community grieves a tragic loss with the passing of our dear friend and esteemed colleague, Aisling McGivern.

‘Head of Home Economics and Head of Year 13, Aisling passed away yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Aisling embodied the St Louis spirit, always willing to give of her best for our pupils and our school.

‘She immersed herself in school life and contributed so much to our school both inside the classroom and beyond.

‘Aisling worked as a teacher in St Louis, for 16 years and during this time she greatly contributed to school life.

‘As an excellent Head of Department, she ensured the smooth running of all activities and taught and supported countless students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘She was also an extremely caring Year Head and was committed to the pastoral care of all St Louis students.

‘Just last month she led the Home Economics and History Trip to Italy.

‘As a proficient skier, she went on numerous ski trips. Aisling also assisted with many ladies football teams in the school, helping with training, organising matches and sponsorship.

‘She was the chief organiser of our annual Hospice charity coffee morning in St Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Aisling was a person who lived life to the full and packed a lot into the short time she was given.’

More tributes from Warrenpoint GAA said: “The Senior Committee and members of Cumann Pheadair Naofa, Warrenpoint, are deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend Aisling McGivern.

"Aisling was a longstanding and extremely active member of our Senior Committee, most recently Club PRO.

"Aisling played a central leadership role in every aspect of club life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coming from a family steeped in the GAA, from a very early age, Aisling played a pivotal role in club affairs. Her input and commitment was enormous, invaluable, and sincerely appreciated by all.”

The tribute added: “As Club PRO for many years, Aisling was a pioneer in developing Club social media initiatives.

"In addition to being Chairperson of the Club Communications Committee, Aisling played a prominent role in the Down County Communications Committee.

"Aisling was also Chairperson of the Club 125 Committee and played central roles in Club’s Operation Transformation and Healthy Club Initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Fiona, Emmett, Claire and Ciarán and the extended McGivern and Moore families at this sad and difficult time.

"The Club will rally round the family and support them at this time of great sadness.

"All club activities are suspended until after the funeral.”

Tributes from pupils said: