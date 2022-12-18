France's Raphael Varane (back) and Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

Alexis Mac Allister – who is being claimed as a long lost son of the Co Antrim village – was one of the stars as a Messi inspired Argentina overcame holders France to win the World Cup for the third time.

While his ancestors may have sailed from these shores in the late 1700s or early 1800s, the Mac Allister’s in the South American country haven’t forgotten their roots, with Alexis’s two footballer brothers named Francis and Kevin.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, 23, played a key role in Argentina’s historic victory as his side eventually edged past France 4-2 following a penalty shoot-out – the game finishing 3-3 after extra time.

When news of the family connection came to light ahead of the glamour tie in Qatar, there wasn’t much else talked about in the village, some locals told the BBC.

"At the start everyone thought it was a bit of a wind-up but it's genuine now. A lot of boys have googled it and seemingly his family originally came from Cushendall,” shop owner Dominic McAlister said.

"They left Cushendall in the late 1700s, early 1800s apparently - his great, great, great ancestors. It's been the whole talk, so we have been watching, wondering if we are connected in any way.

"You take the McAlisters out of Cushendall there wouldn't be many left, to be honest with you. There's a bit of a buzz. If he wins we'll have to go out and celebrate.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy following victory over France in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

"[Getting him to Cushendall] could happen, stranger things have happened. We'll give it a go and we'll get in contact with him if that's the case. All I can say is 'Come on Argentina!'."

