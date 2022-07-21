‘Amazing’ father of three David Hanna dies in tragic pool accident in Majorca

David Hanna died at the Globales Palmanova Hotel in Majorca on Sunday. He was 53 years old and originally from Bessbrook.

His daughter Rachel wrote on social media: “My heart is in a million pieces and I can’t believe I’m writing this post... on the first day of my dad’s well deserved holiday in Majorca, he passed away due to a tragic accident.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better dad and best friend rolled into one.

David Hanna died following a tragic accident in Spain

“Anyone who knew my dad knows how amazing he truly was and he will be missed by so many.

“My heart hurts so much and I still can’t believe this has happened, it doesn’t feel real.”

Mr Hanna was a member of the caretaking team in Banbridge Academy.

Principal of the school Robin McLaughlin said: “David was a much-respected member of our cleaning and caretaking team.

“He was a long-serving and friendly member of the team who had time for everyone in the Academy community.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his mother and the entire family at this incredibly sad time. David will be greatly missed by us all.”

Mr Hanna is one of a tragic collection of people from Northern Ireland to die while on holiday this summer.

At the beginning of June, six-year-old Corey Aughey from north Belfast died after falling into a pool in Majorca and in the same month 19-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs from west Belfast died after drowning in a pool in Alicante.