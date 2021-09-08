Arlene Foster is stepping down from her role as MLA

Former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster

Mrs Foster is to leave the position at the end of this month, with the likely replacement being Fermanagh and Omagh district councillor Deborah Erskine, a former press officer for the party .

Posting several pictures on Twitter yesterday from her time as MLA for her local constituency, meeting with young people in school and sports settings, Mrs Foster wrote: “These are the days I will miss when I leave elected local politics at the end of the month.

“To all the young people who have engaged with me, given me huge hope for the future and asked me the best questions, Thankyou x

“#ProudofNI.”

Mrs Foster, who had served as first minister between 2016 and 2020, stepped down as DUP party leader in May, but remained as first minister until June.

She was replaced as leader by Edwin Poots, who resigned after 21 days due to a party dispute, and was in turn replaced by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Her former position of First Minister is now held by the DUP’s Paul Givan.

In an interview with the News Letter’s Joanne Savage during lockdown in March, Mrs Foster revealed her life beyond politics: “I know people don’t have this perception of me, but I love a good laugh and socialising with my friends when I can and I look forward to doing all that again. I miss my girlfriends – I have the same group I met at university, four of us who used to live together. We go for coffee, we go shopping, we like to get away together for a nice overnight spa break.

“I am terribly proud of being First Minister and it was amazing that my mother was there to see me sworn in in 2016. But I also have three incredible children who make me proud every day and it’s lovely to see some of your traits in them – some good, some bad!