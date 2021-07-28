Ballyclare gym reopens after flooding
The fitness suite at Ballyclare’s Sixmile Leisure Centre is now open for residents to use following flooding in the town yesterday (Tuesday).
The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council operated facility was closed after torrential rain fell for a number of hours, causing flooding across Ballyclare
Providing an update on social media this morning, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We’re pleased to announce that Sixmile Leisure Centre’s Fitness Suite has now reopened, following yesterday’s flooding. Thank you for your patience.”
