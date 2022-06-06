The earl and countess first visited Belfast, where the royal couple joined members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city.

The event marked the third day of festivities to mark 70 years since the Queen’s reign began.

Jubilee celebrations continued across Northern Ireland on Saturday, as large crowds gathered throughout the Province to mark the occasion.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex in Bangor city centre during their one day visit to Northern Ireland to mark the Platinum Jubilee

In Belfast, the earl and countess met groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band, and heard stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, which is explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.

The earl also met older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences.

Meanwhile, the countess joined in with special platinum jubilee craft activities, making crowns and corgis with school children, before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages.

The couple also tried a local delicacy, the Belfast Bap, and visited stalls at the retro jubilee market.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast

They also watched a community dance group perform a routine that celebrates the last seven decades.

The royal couple then headed off to their second engagement of the day and travelled to Bangor, Co Down.

On the beachfront of Bangor, which has newly been awarded city status, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined members of the public to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a vintage, seaside funfair.

Having viewed vehicles from the last 70 years, the earl visited a 1950s pop-up diner, where he was able to try his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness.

The Countess of Wessex meets well-wishers at Royal Avenue in Belfast

After successfully pulling a pint of the famous Irish stout, he served it to a local customer.

Meanwhile, the countess was put through her paces at a 50s and 60s dance demonstration.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also met the winner of a local Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition.

Their Royal Highnesses also meet Royal Navy sailors and RNLI crew.

The Earl of Wessex pulls a pint of Guinness in Bangor

To end their visit, the royal couple went head-to-head in a cooking contest, chaired by professional chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The pair cooked up some scrambled eggs, with Mr Novelli declaring them joint-winners.