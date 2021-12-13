Belfast support worker to play for share of £1million on Channel 4 new gameshow Moneybags

Walter Nwanja on set of the new Channel 4 gameshow, Moneybags

Walter Nwanja, 26, lives in the city centre and works as a support worker caring for adults with autism and challenging behaviour. He has also recently graduated from a business management course and speaks fluent French.

If he grabs a fortune on Moneybags, he wants to travel the world and go to Japan.

Hosted by Craig Charles, Moneybags puts mental speed to the test. Contestants face a series of questions with the answers on moneybags that pass along a conveyor belt in front of them. Grab a right answer and you get that bag’s value – anything from £1,000 to £100,000. But pick a wrong bag and you could lose everything. Every week a massive £1 million will pass down the conveyor belt – it’s just up to our players to grab it.

Moneybags is Walter’s first time on screen and applied for the show after seeing an advert online for it.

Moneybags was filmed in the summer in Manchester under strict social distancing rules that meant the group couldn’t socialise.

Despite this, Walter said: “It was a very enjoyable experience. We had a brilliant group and we got on well. We clicked and cheered each other on.”

On host Craig Charles, Walter added: “I don’t watch soaps so I had no idea who Craig was. But he was an absolute gentleman and made everyone laugh.”

Viewers will have to tune in and see if Walter wins big.

Moneybags runs weekdays on Channel 4 at 3pm.

