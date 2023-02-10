Belfast Zoo gets an early Valentine’s gift as their 40th endangered giraffe calf is born

Proud mum Neja gave birth naturally in the early hours of the morning inside the giraffe house. Keepers report that the female calf is doing well and that Neja is doing a great job.

This will be Neja’s fifth calf, and she is taking everything in stride. The mother and daughter have stayed in the giraffe house for a few days together to give them plenty of bonding time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballygeorge, or George for short, is a first-time dad. He has been embracing his role and has been very affectionate with his new daughter. It is tradition at Belfast Zoo to name giraffes after places beginning with ‘Bally’.

The baby Rothschild's giraffe was born on February 5

To celebrate the 40th birth of this endangered giraffe at Belfast Zoo and to spread the love on Valentine’s Day they are asking for the public’s help to pick a name.

A shortlist of names has been drawn up by zoo staff and the names will be shared for a vote on the zoo’s Facebook page from Tuesday, February 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyn Cairns, Zoo Manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome a new calf to the herd. We first welcomed the Rothschild’s giraffe in 1988 and we’re excited to be celebrating birth number 40!

"We’re proud to participate in a European breeding programme and collaborate with zoos around the world.”

Proud mum Neja with her female calf

Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies. Estimates suggest that only around 2,000 remain in the wild, due to illegal hunting for meat and hide and a continuing loss of habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Zoo first welcomed this species in 1988 and this new addition marks their 40th Rothschild’s giraffe calf birth. Sustained conservation action has helped the giraffe population move from ‘endangered’ status to ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, but Rothschild’s giraffes remain Endangered, with efforts continuing to help support their conservation.