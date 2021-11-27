Billy Kennedy on Churches: The Gettys sound forth with new gospel album

Ulster hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty

Their latest rich hymnal collection is boosted by a rendition of the couple’s global favourite ‘In Christ Alone’ sung by American Bluegrass and gospel singing star Alison Krauss.

The new collection contains 13 songs filled with traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation, and brand-new tracks and timeless hymns arranged with the signature Getty sound.

Hymns for the album were written by Keith and Kristyn amidst the covid pandemic, with the collection diary shaped by the pair’s journey back to Northern Ireland last year.

During this time, they had the chance to revisit the people, places, poetry, and melodies which are part of their much-loved Ulster heritage.

On the journey they learnt about their own family history, and how that music and faith heritage flowed to America with the 18th century migration of Ulster-Scots, who became known as the Scots-Irish when they settled in the ‘New World’, and how they influenced church, folk, and popular music alike.

“Confessio – Irish American Roots” features the lead track ‘Pass The Promise’, a new anthem that is instantly singable. As well as Alison Krauss, guest artistes include Sandra McCracken (on ‘All My Heart Rejoices’), Kirk Whalum and Dana Masters (on ‘Amazing Grace’), as well as classic hymns - ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’, ‘It Is Well With My Soul’,. and ‘Be Thou My Vision’.

Keith and Kristyn, who now reside in Nashville, Tennessee with their family of four daughters, are marking the 20th anniversary of their iconic hymn ‘In Christ Alone’ and they are preparing to embark on their annual highly-anticipated Christmas tour in the United States.

Speaking of the album, Lisburn man Keith, honoured by the Queen with an MBE, said: “This album is an outpouring of our year back on the scenic Ulster north coast. It is hymns and faith, culture and music, rich history, and it has a far-reaching legacy here in America.”

To download the album, one can visit - www.gettymusic.com/confessio.

The Getty hymns such as ‘In Christ Alone’ uniquely cross musical genres and teach Christian doctrine. As ambassadors of hymn writing, Keith and Krystyn (she is from Newtownabbey) have annual US hymn and Christmas tours with sell-out concerts each year at the Kennedy Centre in Washington and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Since founding Getty Music, the Gettys have expanded to include a publishing company of modern hymn writers, a recording label, a touring company, an online learning company, and a ‘Sing’ conference and festival which welcomes more than 15,000 people to Nashville (‘Music City USA’) every year.

