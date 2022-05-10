Bosses in Northern Ireland would not consider a four-day working week viable

Despite Northern Ireland employees being interested in a four-day week, employers here are not convinced the change in working hours is viable, a survey revealed.

The latest quarterly insight from local recruiting experts Hays, which gauged the opinions of 430 firms in NI, revealed that over half (53%) of UK workers would be tempted to move to an organisation that offers a four-day working week.

Of the 9,658 respondents surveyed those living in NI would be most tempted to switch employers for a four-day working week – with 62% saying they’d be attracted by the offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland

In June, 60 UK companies will take part in a four-day week pilot scheme in which, for six months, employees will work a four-day week, with no loss of pay. The study aims to test whether a four-day week can achieve higher productivity and improve wellbeing.

Amongst the employees surveyed, 35% said they don’t believe a four-day week will ever become a reality (30% in NI), but 21% said it might be introduced within 5-10 years (25% in NI), 27% thought it could come in within 2-5 years (29% in NI) and 17% expected a move in 1-2 years (16% in NI).

Amongst employers surveyed, 38% said a four-day week would never happen (27% in NI), 25% said it would take 5-10 years to become common (27% in NI), 27% expected change in 2-5 years (32% in NI) and only 10% anticipated a move in the next 1-2 years (14% in NI).

When we asked what a four-day week would have the most beneficial impact on, employees in NI identified improved mental health and wellbeing (75%), followed by a smaller number who cited organisational productivity (7%), talent attraction (7%) and talent retention (4%). Some 59% of employers also pointed to the mental health benefits but 13% hoped it would increase productivity, 12% thought it would help them retain talent and 11% believed it would attract talent.

However, only 3% of employers in NI said they had introduced a four-day working week and 2% are trialling it. In the survey 16% of employers said they are considering implementing it but 53% were clear they aren’t considering such a move, and 26% said they can’t consider it due to the demands of their business or sector.

The research comes as the demand for talent continues as employers struggle to attract and retain staff.

John Moore, managing director of Hays in NI, said: “We’re certainly seeing companies getting more creative in what they can offer prospective staff when trying to recruit in a competitive market. However, if employers don’t get the basics right such as offering competitive salaries along with flexible and hybrid working – the majority of professionals will look elsewhere to employers who have got the fundamentals right.