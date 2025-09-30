Boyzone to reunite for one-off stadium show in London next year

Host Laura Whitmore (second right)with Boyzone members (left to right) Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Ronan Keating during a press conference at the London Irish Centre in Camden, north London, to announce their reunion for a one-off show next year. 'One for the Road: Live at Emirates Stadium, London', will be their biggest live show to date, and the first time they have performed together since 2019. Picture date: Tuesday September 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

The gig will be the band’s first performance together since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch will take to the stage at Emirates Stadium on June 6 2026 for One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium London.

The show will be “a night to celebrate and party with legions of Boyzone fans from the world over, a chance to play their biggest ever headline show, and, of course, a time to remember their much-loved brother, Stephen Gately.”

Their bandmate Gately died at the age of 33 in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live show comes after their acclaimed documentary series Boyzone: No Matter What.

The band said: “We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year.

“The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road.”