Call for help as beloved dog Mabel goes missing in the Mournes

Mabel went missing in the Mournes on Friday afternoon.

A beloved pet dog missing in the Mourne mountains has captured the hearts of hundreds all across Northern Ireland.

Mabel got lost on trails around Slieve Loughshannagh on Friday afternoon (15th), and over the weekend her devastated owner Ellie has organised search parties trying to track down the her adored pet.

Rescue organisations have said Mabel may be frightened and disoriented, especially after days in the open air, and are checking into potential sightings of her over the last couple of days. Theories include that she may have become trapped somewhere in the mountain range.

Details shared on social media have garnered hundreds of reactions, with people all over the province praying for her safe return.

One hiking group, Wild Mountain NI, posted that there have been potential sightings of Mabel at the summit of Slieve Commedagh, the second highest peak in the Mournes, as well as around the Co Down village of Bryansford, which lies halfway between Newcastle and Castlewellan.

Stated the group on Monday afternoon: “There has been a possible sighting of Mabel in Bryansford yesterday. A lady was spotted trying to coax a dog to her that fitted Mabel’s description.

“We are unsure if the lady got the dog, or if it is Mabel, and unsure of the exact location at this stage. If you are from the area please keep a look out – check your gardens sheds etc.

“Meanwhile searches continue until this sighting is confirmed. I was working with Ellie the owner last night and this morning to come up with a plan. We feel that the search in area where she went missing has been extensively searched and it’s time to widen the area.

Mabel's owners have appealed for any information about her whereabouts and have sent search parties into the area.

“We have met so many people that have come to look for Mabel – it’s so amazing.”

Monday, said the group, concentrated on searches west of the Mourne Wall, and also sent out drones to check the area from the sky.

Stated missing pets organisation Lost Paws NI: “We are appealing for information on a possible sighting of Mabel [on Sunday].

“We’ve received a report of a brown lab-sized dog spotted sitting at the side of the Bryansford Road yesterday. The dog was looking distressed and a lady appeared to be trying to secure this dog.

Mabel's plight has captured the hearts of hundreds across Northern Ireland.

“Were you in the area yesterday? Did you see this dog? Were you the lady who was trying to secure this dog? Any information, no matter how small you think, please message us.”

The organisation added: “Mabel currently remains still missing, if this is her that was on the Bryansford Road we can get her back today with your help.

“Please continue to share her information far and wide. We would like to speak to any business owners or workers and residents in the area as soon as possible. We will complete door-to-door later for information, but if you’re in this area please make contact.”

Lost Paws NI also stated it would have volunteers heading out on Monday evening to hang up posters and do a leaflet drop in the Bryansford area.