News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
5 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Candlelit vigil in Moira 'a moment of respect' following road tragedy that claimed life of baby Frank McIlduff from Lurgan

A community show of solidarity with the grieving McIlduff family has taken place in Moira this evening.

By Mark Rainey and Philip Bradfield
Published 15th Mar 2023, 19:39 GMT- 2 min read

The cross-community candlelit vigil was organised as a ‘moment of respect’ in support of those affected by the road collision that claimed the life of baby Frank McIlduff on March 8.

The one-year-old boy from Lurgan is understood to have been in a pram being pushed by his grandmother when they were struck by a lorry. She was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries are not known.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message on the Moira Community Association social media said the group was “facilitating a candlelit vigil” this evening at 6pm on Main Street.

The Moira Community Association held a candlelit vigil on Wednesday at 6pm in support of the community and those affected by the tragedy that occurred in the village last week. Frank Michael McIlduff, a one-year-old baby boy, died after being struck by a lorry in Moira. The boy’s grandmother was also struck by the vehicle and remains critical in hospital. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Moira Community Association held a candlelit vigil on Wednesday at 6pm in support of the community and those affected by the tragedy that occurred in the village last week. Frank Michael McIlduff, a one-year-old baby boy, died after being struck by a lorry in Moira. The boy’s grandmother was also struck by the vehicle and remains critical in hospital. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Moira Community Association held a candlelit vigil on Wednesday at 6pm in support of the community and those affected by the tragedy that occurred in the village last week. Frank Michael McIlduff, a one-year-old baby boy, died after being struck by a lorry in Moira. The boy’s grandmother was also struck by the vehicle and remains critical in hospital. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Most Popular

Speaking just beforehand to the News Letter, Chairman of Moira Community Association, Alliance Alderman Owen Gawith, said: “The village as a whole has been appalled by what happened.

"We came together simply to try and record for the family our feelings of sympathy. They have had the utmost tragedy here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We can’t know what that feels like but we can at least tell them that we feel for them and the village has come together for this short vigil.”

A range of clergy from various denominations shared words of comfort and prayers with those attending.

The Moira Community Association candlelit vigil held a minute's silence. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Moira Community Association candlelit vigil held a minute's silence. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Moira Community Association candlelit vigil held a minute's silence. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The crowd of 100-150 people then took part in a minute’s silence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The toddler’s family were informed the event was taking place and asked organisers to record it for them to bring them some comfort in the day ahead.

A mound of around 100 bouquets – which is still being added to – has been laid next to where the tragedy took place.

The tragedy occurred close to the junction of Meeting Street and Main Street around 1.40pm last Wednesday.

Up to 150 people attended the vigil in Moira. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Up to 150 people attended the vigil in Moira. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Up to 150 people attended the vigil in Moira. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frank’s funeral service was held in Lurgan on Saturday.

A family notice said: “Baby Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), Precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to ring 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.