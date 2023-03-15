Candlelit vigil in Moira 'a moment of respect' following road tragedy that claimed life of baby Frank McIlduff from Lurgan
A community show of solidarity with the grieving McIlduff family has taken place in Moira this evening.
The cross-community candlelit vigil was organised as a ‘moment of respect’ in support of those affected by the road collision that claimed the life of baby Frank McIlduff on March 8.
The one-year-old boy from Lurgan is understood to have been in a pram being pushed by his grandmother when they were struck by a lorry. She was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries are not known.
A message on the Moira Community Association social media said the group was “facilitating a candlelit vigil” this evening at 6pm on Main Street.
Speaking just beforehand to the News Letter, Chairman of Moira Community Association, Alliance Alderman Owen Gawith, said: “The village as a whole has been appalled by what happened.
"We came together simply to try and record for the family our feelings of sympathy. They have had the utmost tragedy here.
"We can’t know what that feels like but we can at least tell them that we feel for them and the village has come together for this short vigil.”
A range of clergy from various denominations shared words of comfort and prayers with those attending.
The crowd of 100-150 people then took part in a minute’s silence.
The toddler’s family were informed the event was taking place and asked organisers to record it for them to bring them some comfort in the day ahead.
A mound of around 100 bouquets – which is still being added to – has been laid next to where the tragedy took place.
The tragedy occurred close to the junction of Meeting Street and Main Street around 1.40pm last Wednesday.
Frank’s funeral service was held in Lurgan on Saturday.
A family notice said: “Baby Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), Precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff.”
Police have appealed for witnesses to ring 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.