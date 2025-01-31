Carbon monoxide fatality: Funeral held for tragic Orangeman and 'real family man' Jason McKay
Mr McKay, who was in his 30s, died last Sunday at his home outside Portrush.
Though the authorities have not confirmed a cause of death, it is understood it was carbon monoxide from an electricity generator.
His funeral was held in Dunseverick Parish Church of Ireland at 2.30pm today.
The minister of the church, Rev Patrick Barton, told the News Letter: “Jason was a dedicated dad and loving husband. He was a real family man and people-person.
“He was selfless, always putting others before himself.
"The light that he brought into our lives will never fade.
“We pray that some good may come out of the tragic accident that took his life: that it would highlight the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and that people would take every precaution to use generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas.”
Mr McKay was a member of Dunseverick LOL 528, and had been its deputy master, and was said to be well-known in local farming circles. Among those to have paid tribute to Mr McKay since his death was Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band, where his father Ian was formerly the bandmaster.