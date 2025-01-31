Carbon monoxide fatality: Funeral held for tragic Orangeman and 'real family man' Jason McKay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The light which tragic father-of-five Jason McKay brought to others “will never fade”, said the minister conducting his funeral.

Mr McKay, who was in his 30s, died last Sunday at his home outside Portrush.

Though the authorities have not confirmed a cause of death, it is understood it was carbon monoxide from an electricity generator.

His funeral was held in Dunseverick Parish Church of Ireland at 2.30pm today.

The funeral has been held for Jason McKay, who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

The minister of the church, Rev Patrick Barton, told the News Letter: “Jason was a dedicated dad and loving husband. He was a real family man and people-person.

“He was selfless, always putting others before himself.

"The light that he brought into our lives will never fade.

“We pray that some good may come out of the tragic accident that took his life: that it would highlight the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and that people would take every precaution to use generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas.”