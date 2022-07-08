Celebration of missionary who lost 18 colleagues in Congo rebel uprising

Bob began his working life as an iron turner in Belfast’s shipyards until he went to the Congo in 1952.

Bob and his wife Alma, a midwife, were members of the Bethany Congregation in Agnes Street, Belfast.

Their bible studies led them to missionary work and God directed them to the Congo when they were both 28.

A memorial service is being held in Belfast for Elim missionary Bob McAllister, who served in the Congo.

At one point during a communist inspired rebellion he was wounded and tragically lost 18 missionary colleagues and countless Congolese Christian friends.

In a 2014 BBC documentary which followed him back to the Congo, he recalled the deadly rebels.

“They said they were going to stamp out the church in Congo,” he said. “But today there are more churches in Congo than there ever were, hallelujah”.