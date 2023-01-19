Ceremony takes place to give West Belfast Orange Hall a new royal title

The new plaque at West Belfast Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Orange Hall

The Orange hall on the Shankill Road – also known as ‘The Shankill Citadel’ and ‘The West’ – will now be known as West Belfast Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Orange Hall.

The new name was conferred on the hall by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle at the request of the hall’s board of trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was welcomed to the hall along with her husband by a Lambeg drummer on a night which included a host of dignitaries from the loyal orders.

Invited guests at the rededication and renaming ceremony of West Belfast Orange Hall

The backdrop to the evening was an old banner found in a roofspace by a local businessmen and refurbished to mark the 125th anniversary of the West Belfast Orange Hall.

Chairman of board of trustees, Rev Dr William Malcolmson, said: “Her Late Majesty’s memory is held in the highest regard by all associated with our hall. As trustees, this is the greatest tribute that we can pay in recognition of her exemplary life of service to our nation and the Commonwealth, to rename our hall in her honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Defender of the Faith, her Christian commitment was central to her life and was a guiding light in her challenging role. We give thanks to Almighty God for her wonderful example of life-long Christian devotion.”

Mr William Humphrey, secretary of the board of trustees, added: “The trustees and members of the Hall Management Committee are deeply grateful to His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle that this honour has been conferred on our hall, at the start of our 125th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This historic event will be the first of many planned to mark this significant milestone in the hall’s history. The hall has been a mainstay of the Greater Shankill community throughout that time and now, in our own way, we will also perpetuate the memory of our late beloved Queen for future generations.”