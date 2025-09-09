Certificates to mark the loss of an unborn baby are expected in Northern Ireland by 2027 says Sinn Fein minister

Baby loss certificates are expected to be introduced by 2027, the Assembly has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finance minister John O'Dowd indicated the scheme would be introduced by the end of the current mandate in May 2027.

Under current legislation the death of a baby is only officially recognised if it occurs after the 24th week of pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK government launched a baby loss certificate scheme in 2024 designed to recognise the grief of parents who lose a baby early in a pregnancy.

NHS image of an unborn baby at 13 to 20 weeks' gestation

The voluntary scheme offers a certificate to formally recognise the devastating impact on those who experience a loss within the first 24 weeks of gestation.

The consultation into this will run until September 12 and has garnered 940 responses from families across Northern Ireland who have been affected by baby loss.

Mr O'Dowd was questioned around scheme during questions for his department at the Assembly on Tuesday, and said that in terms of being able to issue the certificate he is confident it will be during this mandate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is clearly a very sensitive and emotive issue, particularly for parents who have lost a baby and who have stepped forward or contributed to this consultation.

"I think it is important to listen to their views very carefully," he told MLAs.

"They know best how this scheme can support families. I'm grateful for the many hundreds of responses to the consultation. I have also met with Sands [the bereavement support group] who know best how the scheme can support families after the loss of a baby.

"Alongside the work with other organisations, my officials have also launched a concerted social media campaign to encourage widespread engagement with the public and I think the figures we have to date shows just how widespread the message has got out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister has encouraged more people to come forward before the end of the consultation period to give their views on this important subject matter.

He added: "Any response that we receive will help us form a scheme and consultation for those who have been affected by the devastating loss and to hear directly from those who are engaged in the provision and services and for anyone who provides support or has been impacted by baby loss."

Among the Executive there has been concerns over the cost of the baby loss certificate upon consultation.

The minister was asked around whether there will be a charge for the certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad