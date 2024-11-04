TV presenter Fred Sirieix – of First Dates fame – is filming a new TV series in Northern Ireland and Donegal this month. Called Fred’s Tour De Ireland, the five-part series will air on ITV1 and the streaming service ITVX in spring 2025. Filming is supported by Tourism Ireland and Irish Ferries.

Called Fred’s Tour De Ireland, the five-part series will follow Fred as he arrives by ferry into Dublin Port, all set to explore his passion for travel, food and cycling.

In each episode, he’ll take on a cycle time trial challenge – in the Mourne Mountains, Strangford, Belfast, the Causeway Coast, Londonderry and Co Donegal. Along the way, Fred will take in Northern Ireland’s stunning scenery, meet some locals and, of course, experience our world-class hospitality. He’s already been sharing gorgeous footage from his time here with his one million followers on Instagram.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to spend some quality time in Ireland to explore the land, learn about the people, plus its food and culture. Travelling by bike can bring you even closer to a place and those that live there, so who knows, I might even fall in love with a new place again …!”

Tourism Ireland said the new show aligns with its ambition to encourage sustainable exploration of the island of Ireland by our overseas visitors.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s head of GB, said: “Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity to inspire potential GB travellers about what Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland has to offer for a holiday in 2025 and beyond.”