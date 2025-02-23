​From 1964 until 2025 – that’s the record length of time Billy Kennedy has spent as registrar in his Royal Black Institution preceptory.

Billy, who has just stepped down from the post with his Bessbrook-based preceptory, said: “I joined the institution in June 1961, and was elected registrar in February 1964, when I was 21.”

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson has praised his outstanding service.

“Billy has given truly remarkable, indeed record service, to his preceptory,” he said.

Billy Kennedy, who is the News Letter's churches correspondent, and is a former assistant editor of the News Letter, has stepped down as registrar of Bessbrook Crimson Arrow RBP 38 after 61 years

“He has shown dedication and devotion in what is a challenging role, and his wealth of experience has proved invaluable to the well-being of Bessbrook Crimson Arrow RBP 38 over six decades.”

Billy is well-known for his 55-year career in journalism, beginning with the Ulster Gazette in Armagh, then the News and Times in Portadown, and his long association with the News Letter, since 1974.

Interviewed at his Tandragee home by Chapter Chat, the prolific author of 11 books on the pioneering Ulster-Scots Presbyterians in America, said it was a family tradition to join the Royal Black.

“My grandfather, William John Kennedy, was a stalwart in the Orange and Black institutions in Newry district,” he said.

“Born on the Twelfth of July, he was a printer, a linotype operator, with the Newry Telegraph and Portadown News right up until the 1960s.”

“My father, Trevor, followed in the loyal order tradition. He was a Newry man but joined the Orange and Black in Bessbrook, where we lived and where I grew up.”

Billy’s brothers - Trevor, Terry, Gary, and Danny - all belong to the loyal orders in Bessbrook, as well as a brother-in-law and three nephews.

Billy is a member of Bessbrook Purple Star LOL 959 in Bessbrook district, which is in Co Armagh, and Bessbrook Crimson Arrow RBP 38, which belongs to Newry district, Co Down.

He has served under 26 worshipful masters during his term of office as registrar.

Asked about the main responsibilities of a registrar, Billy said, (it is) “fairly straightforward; you organise monthly meetings, compile minutes and correspondence, make arrangements for the two big parades we attend each year, in Scarva on July 13 and the Last Saturday in August at a Co Down venue, which is rotated over the 13 districts, and engage bands.”

Billy describes RBP 38 as “a strong preceptory: we currently have 53 members with an even balance of age, recruiting from the four Orange lodges in Bessbrook district, adding: “In the 1980s, our membership was as high as 80.”

As the lowest preceptory number (38), they have “the privilege of leading Newry district at the main parades”.

Billy said: “On parade, Newry District No 4 is among the finest in the Royal Black Institution, with high quality bands leading the nine preceptories.

“In Scarva, my preceptory is led by the award-winning Pride of Ballinran flute band, from Kilkeel, and on the Last Saturday by top grade Tullyvallen silver band, from Newtownhamilton.”

Reflecting on his early preceptory life, Billy said he “took his cue from the older, more senior members”.

He recalls that his father was worshipful master for a three-year period in the 1960s.

He said: “The preceptory, upholding traditional Christian principles, has always been a cordial meeting place in Bessbrook Orange Hall for camaraderie and fellowship.

“We have always bonded together as south Armagh Protestants and unionists and held our loyal principles to the highest degree.

“That is the cornerstone of the Royal Black Institution.”

He describes himself as a “Presbyterian, both spiritually and culturally”.

After being married in July 1973 in Ballymore Parish Church, which was his late wife Sally’s church, the couple moved to Tandragee Presbyterian Church.

Sally sadly died in September 2021.

“I have an only daughter, Julie, and two lovely grand-daughters, Lily, 15, and Isla, 10,” he said.

Billy has lived in Tandragee for 52 years but regards himself as “still a blow-in”, adding, “I never joined the orders locally; I preferred to travel 15 miles down to Bessbrook, where my family roots are”.

RBP 38 this year marks 150 years since moving to Divernagh, outside Bessbrook, in 1875.

Before that, it was located at an Orange hall in the south Armagh townland of Ardavoyle, on the border with Dundalk, Co Louth.