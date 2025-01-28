Children’s play park proposed to ‘meet needs of visitors’ to Glenarm Castle Estate
The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of Antrim Castle Estates. The proposal is for an enclosed children’s play area within the grounds of the estate adjacent to the main car park to be accessed from Straidkilly Road.
A design and access statement submitted with the application explained: “This application seeks to create a dedicated children’s play area in direct response to meeting the needs of visitors to the estate. Its location is close to the main entrance welcome building, outdoor stage and outside coffee dock and seating for ease of use and supervision.”
The statement also notes that it is to be located within an enclosed field and will “add to the complement of activities for families and their children at the estate”. Access to the proposed new facility is to be made available whenever the estate is open to the public.
The statement added: “The overall concept for Glenarm Castle is to continue to manage the wider estate and create a sustainable environment that responds to the needs and requirements of its visitors.”
Glenarm Castle Estate covers 557 hectares. The castle is privately-owned. Public access to Glenarm Forest, the castle’s walled gardens, woodland trail and courtyards is at Straidkilly Road. Access to the castle building for sightseers is through organised tours only.
The statement said: “The aspiration within this application aligns with ensuring that the longevity and amenity value of the historic estate and setting is available for future generations.”
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
