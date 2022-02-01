Chinese New Year 2022: how do you say ‘happy Chinese New Year’ in Chinese and greetings explained
Chinese New Year is upon us, here's everything you need to know about The Lunar New Year holiday.
Chinese New Year is the most important festival of the year in China.
Also known as the Lunar New Year, celebrations take place around the world.
Here is everything you need to know about Chinese New Year 2022 and how to say ‘happy Chinese New Year’ in Chinese.
When is Chinese New Year?
Chinese New Year 2022 is taking place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Chinese New Year always falls on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar, which begins the day after the first new moon appears between 21 January and 20 February each year.
What is the Chinese New Year Animal for 2022?
2022 will be the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, with the year lasting from 1 February 2022 until 21 January 2023
What to expect in the Year of the Tiger?
The Zodiac animal the Tiger symbolises strength, braveness and protection against evil.
Anyone born in the Year of the Tiger is said to be fearless, passionate and daring.
What Chinese zodiac animal am I?
Zodiac animals work in cycles, with each of the 12 animals going through cycles of 12 years.
We are currently on the third cycle of animals with 2022 being the year of the Tiger, which last fell in 2010.
The 12 Chinese zodiac animals are: The Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.
Here are the years for every Zodiac animal, so you can find out what animal you are:
Rat - 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Ox - 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Tiger - 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Rabbit - 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Dragon - 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
Snake - 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025
Horse - 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026
Sheep - 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027
Monkey - 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028
Rooster - 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029
Dog - 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030
Pig - 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031
How to say happy new year in Chinese
China is home to many languages, with the two main ones being Mandarin and Cantonese.
Both languages use three different greetings for wishing someone a happy new year.
The first is “Xīnnián hǎo”, which means “New Year goodness”.
In Mandarin: 新年好 / “sshin-nyen haoww”
In Cantonese: 新年好 / “sen-nin haow”
The second is “Gōngxǐ fācái”, which means “happiness and prosperity”.
In Mandarin: 恭喜发财 / “gong-sshee faa-tseye”
In Cantonese: 恭喜發財 / “gong-hey faa-chwhy”
The third is “Bùbù gāoshēng”, which means “on the up and up”.
In Mandarin: 步步高升 / “boo-boo gaoww-shnng”
In Cantonese: 步步高陞 / “boh-boh goh-sshi”
