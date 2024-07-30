Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The largest Protestant church on the island of Ireland has dismissed the “sneering mockery” of Christianity allegedly on display at the Olympics.

But the Presbyterian Church in Ireland also said that death itself could not defeat Jesus, and nor can such ridicule.

The statement stands in contrast to one issued by the Church of Ireland, which simply acknowledged that an apology had been issued by Olympic organisers.

The Presbyterian statement is the latest instalment in a saga that began on Friday night, when the four-hour Olympic opening ceremony was broadcast to the world.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: A Light Show takes place as The Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower are illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place du Trocadero on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In solidarity with the transgender movement, it featured men in lipstick and skirts, and part of the ceremony featured a self-described “proud fat lesbian” in a halo and surrounded by drag performers, in a scene which many have interpreted as being a parody of The Last Supper, when Jesus dined with his disciples before his execution.

A spokeswoman for the Olympic organisers said “if people have taken any offence, we of course are really sorry”.

But choreographer Thomas Jolly said the 'Last Supper' segment was instead meant to have depicted “a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus”.

One of the key performers of the evening, Phillipe Katerine, was quoted as telling French media that “if there was no polemic, it would not be fun”.

A still of the 'Last Supper' element of the performance

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has now told the News Letter: “Like many others, Presbyterians across this island will want to see the Paris Olympic Games being a great success, and particularly will be hoping that the athletes from both the GB and Ireland teams achieve to the very best of their ability.

"However, like many other Christians we were very disappointed that the during the opening ceremony, the organisers choose to parody the Lord’s Supper in a way that was simply unnecessary, insensitive and for many Christians, highly offensive. This was clearly the reverse of the spirt of the Olympics.

"Yet, the Scripture reminds us that as believers we will face insults, challenges and hardships, and these are nothing compared to what our Lord Jesus faced when he was mocked, spat upon, flogged and died despised on a Cross.

"Yet death didn’t defeat Him and he rose again and today the living Lord offers a new and everlasting life to all who believe in Him – a life that this world, with its sneering mockery, can neither give nor take away.”

Another still from the same broadcast

When asked for its own view on the ceremony, the Church of Ireland had said: “The Paris 2024 Organising Committee has acknowledged and apologised for the offence caused to Christians during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday evening.

“Many Anglican churches across France are opening their doors in welcome to people who are participating in, or visiting, an Olympic or Paralympic event taking place nearby. Readers who are planning to travel to France over the coming weeks can find a local congregation through www.europe.anglican.org/find-church .”