Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville Football Club will hold a special pre-match tribute to Michael Newberry at this Saturday's game, after the sudden death of their "remarkable" defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widespread tributes have been paid to the 27-year-old after his sudden death was reported on Monday.

The English defender joined the club only this summer but had already made 25 appearances for the Belfast club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting his career with his hometown club Newcastle United, he also played for Vikingur in Iceland before joining Linfield in 2021.

A Northern Ireland Under-21 international, he spent three years with the Blues, winning two Irish Premiership titles and the Irish Cup.

As a result of his death two matches were postponed on Monday - Cliftonville's game against Dungannon Swifts and Linfield's match with Larne.

In a social media post on New Year's Day, Cliftonville FC said it was inviting supporters to join the club in paying tribute to Michael ahead of Saturday's Clearer Water Irish Cup fifth round tie with Banbridge Rangers at Solitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledging that it is "a very distressing time for all connected with Cliftonville Football Club" it confirmed that the match will go ahead.

Cliftonville announced the sudden death of their 'remarkable' defender Michael Newberry this Monday. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

The game begins at the club's home ground at 3pm "and the fixture will naturally be preceded by a pre-match tribute in memory of Michael Newberry" the club said.

The club added that full refunds are available for Monday postponed game, for those who require them.

In an earlier statement on social media, the club acknowledged the impact of his tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Amid muted New Year celebrations for all at Cliftonville FC, we urge supporters to look after themselves and one another at this difficult time, and draw attention to a number of services that may be of assistance to anyone facing personal struggles," the statement read.

The club added: "At this most apposite of times, we remind our supporters of the services provided by TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), the Club’s Official Charity Partner, as well as providing a link to an online directory of mental health helplines that can assist with any struggles you may be facing in your personal lives."

TAMHI is a mental health charity based in NI that works with sports clubs and groups to raise awareness of mental health issues and resilience. It can be contacted on 02890 747 437 or [email protected]

Cliftonville FC Manager Jim Magilton described his defender as “remarkable” and said his death was "a devastating loss".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first noted his skill, enthusiasm, determination and “unwavering dedication" for Newcastle, noting that he brought the same passion to every session and game for Cliftonville.

The announcement of his death prompted almost 400 tributes on the club's Facebook site.

Banbridge Town Supporters Club (BTFC) also reached out with words of support to the Cliftonville family.

In a message on social media, Chaplain Bob McClughan said: "I am sure everyone at BTFC shares in the heartache at Michael Newberry’s sudden passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This time of year carries extra burden for most. Do not be isolated by any burden you are carrying. Hope and help are a conversation away.”

He posted links to a number of support services, citing John 8:12.

• Links Counselling Service - 028 3834 2825

• Christians Against Poverty UK - www.capuk.org

• Samaritans - 116 123