Clubs united in support of Survivors of Suicide charity

Former NI international Warren Feeney with Survivors of Suicide chair Jackie Drummond at the lauch of a fundraising football tournament in March 2022.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney is a key supporter of the Survivors of Suicide (SoS) group, and the new initiative that will pitch four clubs against each other in a tournament with a difference.

The four clubs – Bloomfield FC, Sirocco Works FC, 43rd Old Boys and Orangefield Old Boys FC – will compete for the local bragging rights in a mini-league format, but the overall winners will be the team raising the most money for the charity.

Survivors of Suicide aims to end the stigma attached to suicide through education, awareness and understanding, creating a space where those affected are able to talk freely and also access the support available.

Four amateur football clubs have united in a friendly league with a difference for the charity Survivors of Suicide. Bloomfield FC, Sirocco Works,, 43rd Old Boys and Orangefield Old Boys have all agreed to play each other in a friendly league with the eventual winner being the team who raises the most money for the charity rather than winning the most points.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament at Bloomfield FC, Warren Feeney said: “I love this idea and it is for a very important charity who do so much good work. The games will be good fun but the real competition and trophy will go to the team who raise the most money for the charity”.

Michael Boyd, head of football development at Sirocco Works FC and a volunteer board member of Survivors of Suicide, also attended the launch.

He said: “The idea is for us all to have some fun playing games and to raise some money for the charity. All the clubs involved have been impacted by suicide and it is important we come together.

“The players will make the donations at every game and at the end of the league we will see who raised the most for the charity so we can crown that team the league champions. Hopefully it becomes an annual event.”

The services provide by SoS cover the Belfast, Ards and Castlereagh areas and are open to all age groups.

You can contact Survivors of Suicide on 02890460201 or 07928291466, by email at [email protected] and Facebook at www.facebook.com/eastbelfastsos

