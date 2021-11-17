Covid-19 passports could be mandatory in Northern Ireland from December 13

Today Mr Swann will take a paper to the executive meeting and ask ministers to agree to recommendations.

It is also understood his plan is for the rules to take effect on 29 November.

However there would be a 14-day grace period before fixed penalty notices could be issued.

According to the BBC, the minister will propose applying the measure across the hospitality sector and entry to large events.

Four of the five main parties at Stormont are in support of mandatory Covid vaccine passports, but yesterday DUP MP Sammy Wlson Tweeted: “The introduction of domestic Covid passports in Northern Ireland would be yet another unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people’s personal lives.

“It is clear that vaccination does not stop infection. It is clear that vaccination does not stop the spread of infection. It is equally clear that people will continue to meet in hundreds of settings which could not be covered by the imposition of vaccine passports.

“How will the Health Minister select which settings require vaccine passports? Concerts but not churches? Football matches but not funerals? Hospitality customers but not workers?”

Howver DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had an “open mind” on mandatory Covid passports but that he would need to see the detail of the proposal.

