Composer Sheridan Tongue and Bella

We’ll marvel at the rat-sized dogs, the ones that look like mops, the walking pom-poms, like Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, the grumpy-looking bulldogs, the puggles and bogles, chugs and dorgies, the labradoodles and spoodles - in fact every breed you could ever imagine, and many you couldn’t.

So, to celebrate Crufts and all things canine, we asked some NI personalities, who are dotty about their dogs, to share pictures and stories of their four-legged friends.

Sheridan Tongue, Belfast-born, Emmy award-winning composer internationally acclaimed for his dramatic soundtracks for TV drama, film and documentaries.

Claire McCollum and her dog Bobby

"Bella is a 13-year-old bearded collie. We have had her since a puppy and she is a huge part of our family.

“My previous recording studio was in our garden and Bella quickly worked out how to open the doors so suddenly the studio door would burst open and Bella would appear, usually when I was in the midst of composing an emotional autopsy theme for Silent Witness for the BBC. “She would see there was not much going on in the studio and leave through the patio doors which she could also open, she never bothered closing the doors though.

"Bella has a stubborn streak, on walks she always likes to go the same way…any deviation on my part and she puts the brakes on until we head in the direction she wants to go and has always gone on previous walks.

"Her favourite place is the beach when she suddenly becomes a young dog again and bounds along the shore wanting me to throw sticks…she does not like getting her feet wet and always avoids the lapping waves.

Former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson and his dog Seamus

"In the evening as my wife and I are settling down to watch a television drama she demands a dog treat in a plastic ball to chew on for about five minutes. That is her routine. She will bark at us until she gets two more of these each night….we always give in. She is the boss.

"Now she spends her days sleeping on my studio sofa while I compose my music. I think she has slept though everything I have composed in the last eight years.

"This week I was in a Zoom meeting with BAFTA and other composers and Bella was fast asleep in the background on my sofa and even asleep she stole the show with everyone wanted to know about her.

"I am currently working on an exciting sports feature documentary film for Netflix, needless to say Bella has slept though everything."

Denise Watson and Eddie

Charlie Lawson, former Coronation Street actor

“I have a German Shepherd called Seamus, whose about the size of a donkey and he’s lovely. He is two. I’ve been a field sportsman all my life and have had gun dogs.

“Seamus was off to the Army, but he started to get the classic blonde scarf and chest, so his brother, Bear, went instead of him because he was jet black (as was Seamus when he was born).

“You really have to put a lot of work into German Shepherds. He is the kindest dog I have ever had in my life. He’s lovely, but don’t get me wrong, you wouldn’t break in! But he is a very affectionate boy.

Anne-Marie Wallace and Tilly

“They need a lot of exercise, which is good for us as well. We do a good few miles with him every day. With German Shepherds, routine is really important. They love it. And they are so intelligent. He’s a joy.

“He’s a great listener. He loves to listen when my wife Debbie’s on the phone. He loves ITV racing. They have a slot called Homeschooling, and Seamus will trot in from the kitchen, plonk himself down beside the sofa and watch Homeschooling.

There’s five thoroughbreds up the field and he meets them. He’s very good with sheep, because we trained him very young and he’s very good cattle. He’s 42kg, so he’s a big dog, but he’s very fit.

“We also have a 14-year-old Parson’s Jack Russell called Butch. He’s retired. Seamus and he get on well generally, but dogs aren’t human beings – dogs are dogs.”

Denise Watson, sports journalist and radio presenter, U105

“​My dog is a German short-haired pointer called Eddie. He’s been with us since he was seven weeks old and is now three and a half years old.

UTV's Daniel Duffy and his dog Olly

“Eddie came from a big litter in Aghadowey, so he’s a wee country dog

“I never had a dog growing up but my husband David did. He had a lovely Labrador called Juno.

“Eddie is part of the family. He has his own blanket-covered seat in the lounge and he loves begging for food. I liken him to Scooby Doo as he’s so daft and lovable and always after a snack. He has a beautiful temperament and is great with people. He also chases cats and as he’s so strong (six stone in weight!) he can pull me over!

"We have a field near our house where he roams off the lead but I walk him around a three mile circuit in Lisburn.”

Claire McCollum, broadcaster, pictured front cover

“Bobby is our gorgeous five-year-old Miniature Schnauzer. We picked him up when he was just nine weeks old, from a very lovely breeder, Jane, on December 28 as a birthday present for our two children, Samuel and Rosa. They both have festive birthdays, Samuel is December 29 and Rosa is December 27, so he was the perfect joint pressie. They did not mind at all having to share that year!

“I honestly don't think we could have had a more perfect introduction to the wonderful world of pooches. He's a wee gentleman and so loving, even when my husband, who is besotted, is plucking and grooming his beard! Everyone in the house has a special bond with him. He's definitely a great companion and comfort when you need a cuddle.

“He's also very determined and when he wants to have a sniff he can be very strong for all the size of him! Most days Bobby and I get to sort the world out during our walks on the beach nearby. No matter how the days starts, after a dander with The Bobster, all is well.”

Daniel Duffy, production journalist at UTV, who spends a lot of his time covering sport for the channel.

“I have a 10-year-old flat-coated retriever collie cross called Olly. I got him in March 2013. He is the first dog I have owned, although my granda always had collies when I was growing up.

“Olly has been a real companion over the last decade, particularly during the pandemic. To get out for a dander with Olly is therapeutic, good for the body and mind. Even after I've done a long day’s filming, editing and reporting, he still needs his exercise, and I always feel better for it when we both set out.

“Even at 10-years-old Olly is still very energetic and sociable with people and other dogs. He still enjoys a couple of long walks a day but loves a nap in front of the fire.

“Olly can be found up the Cavehill most days but his favourite place is Portnoo in Co Donegal where we’ve been taking him since he was a puppy.”

Anne-Marie Wallace – co-presents the Alright, Pet? BBC Sounds podcast and BBC Radio Ulster series with vet Rob Adams.

“Tilly is a six-year-old Jack Russell who I got from a rescue centre when she was two. She'd been rescued heavily pregnant and gave birth to six pups. The pups all found homes but no-one wanted the mum. So I got her and adore her.

“Snowy is a five-year-old Greyhound who I also got from the same charity. She was two and had never been indoors. The first night she slept on the hall floor at the front door. She didn't know how to climb stairs or walk on kitchen tiles. She was so unhappy and broken but after a couple of days she found the sofa and is now the happiest big girl.

“Tilly the Jack Russell is the boss. She decides which way we walk, she decides which dogs we meet pass her exacting standards (!!) And she has taught Snowy how to be a playful, happy pooch.