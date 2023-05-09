​Crusaders form guard of honour at funeral of football mad teenager Kaylee Black

Family and friends at The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black at Seaview Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.

​Kaylee, who died after going missing last Monday, was carried in awhite coffin with the Crusaders badge on it past the home ground of the club which she starred for after a funeral service in Seaview Presbyterian Church.

The 13-year-old who was goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers Under 13s team was buried in Ballyclare Cemetery.

As well as the guard of honour from her club, members of the K9 Search and Rescue NI lined up outside the church.

The family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers if desribed can be made to either organisation via Stephen McCosh Funeral Directors in Newtownabbey.

Rev Edward Hyndman asked God to “strengthen those who sorrow” following Kaylee’s sudden passing.

Praying to the Lord he said: "Think of Kaylee's team and coach and all of her friends from school, all those who will be touched and hurt and feeling deeply today.

"We pray for your help and guidance to them, pray that they remember Kaylee and as they do, will remember good, and so have renewed courage to put all the good they can into life in every way."

He said that the hymns sung during her funeral service – ‘Jesus Loves Me’, ‘My Lighthouse’ and ‘What A Beautiful Name It Is’ – were chosen by Kaylee’s family to reflect their faith.

Rev Hyndman said: "As you think of your own memories and your own reflections of Kaylee today, I want to remind you also of that good hope that we have in Jesus.

"I am sure about Him that Kaylee is with one that knows her, understands her and holds her."

In her death notice Kaylee was described as “beloved daughter of Jennifer and step-dad Alan, much loved sister of Jemma, Beth, Karis, Curtis, Ben and Rath and devoted auntie of Ollie”.

A minute’s silence was observed before the Irish Cup Final on Sunday between Crusaders and Ballymena United on Sunday when a picture of Kaylee was displayed on the big screen.