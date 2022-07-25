Current Wrightbus owner says William Wright ‘stood for hard work and never giving up’ after death of ex-boss

2007: Irish Transport Minister Mr Martin Cullen TD who visited Wright Group's bus operation today (Thursday) in Galgorm near Ballymena during his tour with First Minister Designate Ian Paisley, Mark Nodder, managing director, and William Wright, owner (second from left), to announce a €11.5 million contract to supply 48-single deck city buses to Bus Eireann. Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrison Photography

Jo Bamford – son of JCB tycoon Anthony Bamford – took over the firm after it went into administration in 2019.

Sir William Wright, the erstwhile boss of the firm (and son of founder Robert Wright), died on Sunday.

Mr Bamford said: “Sir William and his father were pioneers, of that there is no doubt.” said Mr Bamford. “The Wrightbus name is synonymous with everything they stood for and those values – problem-solving, hard work and never giving up – course through the business I run today.

“Sir William was fiercely loyal to this community and the fact his name is still held in such regard is testament to his relentless dedication.

“Everyone here at Wrightbus should never forget how this business started and the sacrifices which were made to ensure it goes from strength to strength in the future.

“Sir William is an indelible part of this fantastic story.”

Mr Bamford added that Sir William had “pioneered aluminium bus framing in the UK in 1976, the first low floor bus in 1992, first British designed and built EV bus in 1999 and finally ensured the future of the business by leading the design of the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell double deck in 2015”.

Today Wrightbus employs more than 1,000 people at its factory in Ballymena, and produced the world’s first hydrogen double-deck bus.