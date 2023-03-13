David Watson who lost his nine-year-old son Adam to leukaemia last year recognised for tireless work in raising hundreds of thousands for children’s cancer charities
A Co Down father who lost his nine-year-old son to leukaemia last year has been recognised for his tireless work in raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for children’s cancer charities.
David Watson, from Banbridge, was the recipient of the Grand Master’s Award at the Orange Community Awards on Saturday evening in Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island Art’s Centre.
For many years he had been involved in significant fundraising work for a range of charitable causes with his lodge – Banbridge Bible and Crown LOL 423.
However, when his son Adam was diagnosed with leukaemia, David and his wife Sara created a network of fundraisers known as Adam’s Army to raise money for the children’s cancer charities who helped the schoolboy.
Sadly, Adam passed away in August aged just nine. However, the Watsons have continued their fundraising work in the knowledge that Adam’s Army and the B-Positive charity that Adam inspired had galvanised a whole community.
David said: “I’m very humbled and honoured to be chosen to receive the award, but I wasn’t lifting it for David Watson, I was lifting it for all the kids who’d ever fought cancer, for all the kids who are fighting cancer and for all the kids whose battle is yet to commence.”
He added: “It’s been a crazy seven months since we lost Adam. Sara and myself have been spurred on by the outpouring of support from across the community, from Banbridge and further afield.”
David said that B-Positive would be holding a 24-hour walk around Craigavon Lakes in August to raise funds and remember Adam, one year after his death.
Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning paid tribute to David Watson and his wife Sara: “It is impossible not to be deeply touched by the story of the Watson family.
"While I present this award to David as a member of our Institution, we recognize that it equally in recognition of Sara and the entire circle of family and friends for all their work.
“Despite their personal grief and trauma, the Watsons displayed outstanding grace, generosity and commitment – working tirelessly to raise money for children’s cancer charities in the name of their son, Adam.
“I also note the help and support that the Watson family has received from members of the Orange Institution and their wide circle of family and friends – they are Adam’s Army. We here tonight are a family – the Orange Family – and to see the efforts of so many in support of the B-Positive Charity is truly inspirational.”
This year, a Special Commendation was presented to the ‘Hiking for Little Heroes’ group who raised more than £280,000 for children’s charities – including B-Positive – by climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro over the Christmas and New Year period.
Other winners on the night included Glenanne Crown Prince LOL 133, who claimed the lodge community involvement award. The lodge, from Markethill District LOL No 10, has over recent years developed an area known as ‘the Glen’ and transformed it into a community space for all.
The best new banner award went to Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156. The lodge’s new banner displays a scene set in a bygone age where the brethren of the lodge are preparing to travel to the Clogher Valley Twelfth of July demonstration by way of the CVR Steam locomotive.
Commonwealth Games gold medal winning bowler Sam Barkley of St Patrick’s Church Temperance LOL 1123 was awarded the Sporting Achievement Award 2023.
The Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year award went to Phyllis Galloway, of Sister Turtle Memorial WLOL 14, Ballymena, who has been a member of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland for 75 years.
The Christian Outreach Award was presented to Joseph Kennoway, Hillstown LOL 176. Meanwhile, Glenageeragh Pipe Band struck the right note with the judges by winning the band of the year award.
The Grand Master Edward Stevenson paid tribute to the winners and nominees in each of the respective categories.
He said: “I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as in their own communities.”
The full list of Orange Community Award winners:
Band of the Year Award 2023
Glenageeragh Pipe Band
Best New Banner Award 2023
Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156
Sporting Achievement Award 2023
Sam Barkley - St Patrick's Church Temperance LOL 1123
Outstanding Community Service Award 2023
Glenanne Crown Prince LOL 133
Lodge Membership Numerical Increase Award 2023
Invincible True Blues LOL 735
Lodge Membership Percentage Increase Award 2023
Doagh Road True Blues LOL 1871
Christian Outreach Award 2023
Joseph Kennoway – Hillstown LOL 176
Junior Grand Lodge Award 2023
Royal Hillsborough JLOL 55
Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year Award 2023
Phyllis Galloway – Sister Turtle Memorial, WLOL14
Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Lodge Membership Increase Award 2023
North East WLOL 65
Grand Master’s Award 2023
David Watson – Banbridge Bible & Crown Defenders LOL 423
Special Commendation Award 2023
Hiking for Little Heroes