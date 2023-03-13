David Watson, from Banbridge, was the recipient of the Grand Master’s Award at the Orange Community Awards on Saturday evening in Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island Art’s Centre.

For many years he had been involved in significant fundraising work for a range of charitable causes with his lodge – Banbridge Bible and Crown LOL 423.

However, when his son Adam was diagnosed with leukaemia, David and his wife Sara created a network of fundraisers known as Adam’s Army to raise money for the children’s cancer charities who helped the schoolboy.

The Grand Master and Deputy Grand Master pictured with the ‘Banner of the Year’ from Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156

Sadly, Adam passed away in August aged just nine. However, the Watsons have continued their fundraising work in the knowledge that Adam’s Army and the B-Positive charity that Adam inspired had galvanised a whole community.

David said: “I’m very humbled and honoured to be chosen to receive the award, but I wasn’t lifting it for David Watson, I was lifting it for all the kids who’d ever fought cancer, for all the kids who are fighting cancer and for all the kids whose battle is yet to commence.”

He added: “It’s been a crazy seven months since we lost Adam. Sara and myself have been spurred on by the outpouring of support from across the community, from Banbridge and further afield.”

David said that B-Positive would be holding a 24-hour walk around Craigavon Lakes in August to raise funds and remember Adam, one year after his death.

Sterritt Memorial Flute Band entertains the crowd at the Orange Community Awards 2023

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning paid tribute to David Watson and his wife Sara: “It is impossible not to be deeply touched by the story of the Watson family.

"While I present this award to David as a member of our Institution, we recognize that it equally in recognition of Sara and the entire circle of family and friends for all their work.

“Despite their personal grief and trauma, the Watsons displayed outstanding grace, generosity and commitment – working tirelessly to raise money for children’s cancer charities in the name of their son, Adam.

“I also note the help and support that the Watson family has received from members of the Orange Institution and their wide circle of family and friends – they are Adam’s Army. We here tonight are a family – the Orange Family – and to see the efforts of so many in support of the B-Positive Charity is truly inspirational.”

Grand Master Edward Stevenson presents the Grand Master’s Award to David Watson and his wife Sara

This year, a Special Commendation was presented to the ‘Hiking for Little Heroes’ group who raised more than £280,000 for children’s charities – including B-Positive – by climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro over the Christmas and New Year period.

Other winners on the night included Glenanne Crown Prince LOL 133, who claimed the lodge community involvement award. The lodge, from Markethill District LOL No 10, has over recent years developed an area known as ‘the Glen’ and transformed it into a community space for all.

The best new banner award went to Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156. The lodge’s new banner displays a scene set in a bygone age where the brethren of the lodge are preparing to travel to the Clogher Valley Twelfth of July demonstration by way of the CVR Steam locomotive.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winning bowler Sam Barkley of St Patrick’s Church Temperance LOL 1123 was awarded the Sporting Achievement Award 2023.

Adam Watson passed away on August 3, 2022

The Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year award went to Phyllis Galloway, of Sister Turtle Memorial WLOL 14, Ballymena, who has been a member of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland for 75 years.

The Christian Outreach Award was presented to Joseph Kennoway, Hillstown LOL 176. Meanwhile, Glenageeragh Pipe Band struck the right note with the judges by winning the band of the year award.

The Grand Master Edward Stevenson paid tribute to the winners and nominees in each of the respective categories.

He said: “I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as in their own communities.”

The full list of Orange Community Award winners:

Band of the Year Award 2023

David Watson received the Grand Master's Award

Glenageeragh Pipe Band

Best New Banner Award 2023

Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156

Sporting Achievement Award 2023

Sam Barkley - St Patrick's Church Temperance LOL 1123

Outstanding Community Service Award 2023

Glenanne Crown Prince LOL 133

Lodge Membership Numerical Increase Award 2023

Invincible True Blues LOL 735

Lodge Membership Percentage Increase Award 2023

Doagh Road True Blues LOL 1871

Christian Outreach Award 2023

Joseph Kennoway – Hillstown LOL 176

Junior Grand Lodge Award 2023

Royal Hillsborough JLOL 55

Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Inspirational Orangewoman of the Year Award 2023

Phyllis Galloway – Sister Turtle Memorial, WLOL14

Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Lodge Membership Increase Award 2023

North East WLOL 65

Grand Master’s Award 2023

David Watson – Banbridge Bible & Crown Defenders LOL 423

Special Commendation Award 2023