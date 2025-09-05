Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival is set to make a welcome and tasty return this Autumn to celebrate the food, drink and local heritage of the area.

The village will host the festival on the weekend of October 3-5.

The programme includes a wide variety of activites and events - including fantastic food and drink samplings and cookery demonstrations, unique bespoke hosted foodie tours and experiences, a self guided Taste Trail to sample delicious festival dishes, cocktails and specials.

There will be live music as well as great street entertainment, a range of fun kids activities, craft activities and workshops, fly casting and tying and much more.

Foodies will be able to indulge in the wonderful locally produced food and drink, with a focus on salmon and whiskey. Visitors will be enjoy the local warm hospitality of the village at both the Bushmills Distillery and the Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market and at all the venues throughout the village.