Dog found wandering in street with clearly visible tumour has to be put down
The dog was discovered by a distressed local woman who contacted Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) wardens, who took immediate action.
Unfortunately, following a vet’s examination the dog had to be euthanised to end its suffering.
Concerned resident Shannon McNally said: “I woke up to the little dog out the front yelping and it could barely walk with a huge tumour and overgrown nails. I rang the council dog warden.
“She left with the wardens - a lovely man and woman – and she got lots of treats. I told them to give her loads of love and cuddles and treats before she goes.
“Whoever owned her should hang their head in shame. She’s now heading over the rainbow bridge. At least I got to show her love in her final hour.”
The dog’s poor condition has led to an outcry on social media.
One person wrote: “Absolutely horrendous, poor wee soul.”
Another typed: “Bring tears to a stone. So glad you got her help.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted LCCC for comment.
A spokesperson said: “Our dog wardens collected a dog found abandoned in front of a Lisburn property on Tuesday 29th July.
“The elderly dog presented with a very large tumour and overgrown claws. We took it to the vet for review.
The dog’s owner contacted us and consented to the dog being euthanised to end its suffering.”
The LDRS understands that the welfare of a second dog has also been reported to the LCCC wardens.
Lisburn Independent Councillor, Gary Hynds has been a key advocate for abandoned dogs in the district.
The councillor has been closely involved in the welfare campaign for Dundonald stray, ‘Max’ who has been held at kennels by LCCC since he was seized in December 2024 amid suspicions he is a banned breed.
A court case on the dog’s future is to be heard later this year.
He said: ”Seeing the pictures of that poor dog was absolutely shocking and heart-breaking.
“I want to praise Shannon who found her and took quick action by bringing the situation to the attention of the council.
“This is a tragic reminder of how important the subject of animal welfare really is, an area pretty poorly funded though, and that had a cut in funding from Stormont just last year.
“As individuals we can all certainly help do our part by reporting any instances of suspected animal suffering or neglect.”