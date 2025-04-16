Ducks are using pothole in Co Armagh road as a pond says TUV councillor
Councillor Keith Ratcliffe shared an image of a duck in a pothole on the Marlacoo Road near Tandragee.
“I am frankly fed up with the lack of action from the Department of Infrastructure when it comes to potholes,” he said.
“Back in November I raised particular issues in relation to Marlacoo Road. In spite of several reminders, there has been no action.
“The result is that no longer have potholes. We have large craters which - after the heavy rain today - have literally turned into duck ponds in the middle of the road.
“While the Minister seeks to abuse her office to impose Irish language street signs on Grand Central Station the basic infrastructure which we all rely on to go about our daily lives is falling apart.”
He added: “A devolution which results in roads turning into duck ponds isn’t worth having.”