DUP delegation meeting chief constable over behaviour of PSNI officers following Armagh All-Ireland win

PSNI vehicle in Camlough following Armagh's win in the All-Ireland gaelic football final

Carla Lockhart and DUP members of the policing board are meeting the chief constable on Monday afternoon to discuss the behaviour of some PSNI officers in south Armagh on Sunday.

The meeting comes after video clips showed police vehicles, with sirens and blue flights flashing, driving up and down the road in Camlough as fans celebrated an Armagh victory in the All-Ireland gaelic football final. In one case a driver appears to be waving an Armagh flag from the window.

It was filmed hours after the county’s footballers beat Galway to lift the Sam Maguire trophy for the second time at Croke Park.

The PSNI has now launched an internal investigation.

Mullabrack GAA lorry arson. Photo: Mullabrack GAA social media

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he has already spoken to the chief constable, and that his party colleague and Upper Bann MP Ms Lockhart will also lead a party delegation to meet Jon Boutcher and other senior officers.

Mr Robinson said that the "impartiality, integrity and professional standards” of the police force has been called into question by the officers’ actions.

“They weren’t on display last night in Camlough and questions remain about events at Lurgan PSNI station,” he said.

“My DUP policing board colleagues and Carla Lockhart will meet with senior police officers this afternoon (Monday),” he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the incident in Camlough as “naive and reckless”.

“I have already engaged with the chief constable and I’m confident this will be addressed,” he said.

TUV leader Jim Allister has demanded an investigation into what he called "a disgraceful display” by PSNI officers.

The District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this."

Meanwhile, police are treating two arson attacks on vehicles painted in Armagh colours as sectarian-related hate crimes.

The lorry and car were painted orange and white and parked on roadsides ahead of Sunday’s showpiece final.

At around 1.35am on Monday, police received a report that the lorry was on fire in the Markethill Road area of Armagh close to Mullaghbrack GAA club.

Less than an hour later, at around 2.25am, it was reported that the car was on fire around six miles away on the Ballymacnab Road.

It is understood officers are not linking the two incidents, which they are treating as sectarian-related hate crimes and arson.

SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon posted images of the burned vehicles on social media on Monday.

He said he was “disgusted and heartbroken”.

“Every single right-thinking person will condemn this,” he said, insisting the incidents are not reflective of the local community who “work together for the betterment of everyone”.