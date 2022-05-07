Election 2022: This is who has won a seat so far

This is who mas made it overe the line.
North Antrim
- Robin Swann, Ulster Unionist Party
- Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin
- Jim Allister, Traditional Unionist Voice
- Paul Frew, Democratic Unionist Party
- Patricia O’Lynn, Alliance Party
South Antrim
- Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin
- John Blair, Alliance Party
- Steve Aiken, Ulster Unionist Party
- Pam Cameron, Democratic Unionist Party
- Trevor Clarke, Democratic Unionist Party
East Belfast - Naomi Long, Alliance Party - Joanne Bunting, Democratic Unionist Party - Peter McReynolds, Alliance Party North Belfast - Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin - Carál Ní Chuilín, Sinn Fein Belfast South - Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin - Edwin Poots, Democratic Unionist Party - Matthew O’Toole, Social Democratic & Labour Party - Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party - Kate Nicholl, Alliance Party
Belfast west
- Danny Baker, Sinn Féin - Órlaithí Flynn, Sinn Féin East Antrim - John Stewart, Ulster Unionist Party - Gordon Lyons, Democratic Unionist Party - David Hilditch, Democratic Unionist Party - Stewart Dickson, Alliance Party - Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party
East Londonderry
- Maurice Bradley, Democratic Unionist Party
- Alan Robinson, Democratic Unionist Party
Fermanagh and Souty tyrone
- Jemma Dolan, Sinn Féin
- Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist Party
Foyle
- Pádraig Delargy, Sinn Féin
- Mark H. Durkan, Social Democratic & Labour Party
Lagan Valley
- Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party
- Robbie Butler, Ulster Unionist Party
- Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party
- Paul Givan, Democratic Unionist Party
- David Honeyford, Alliance Party
Mid Ulster
- Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin
- Emma Sheerin, Sinn Féin
- Linda Dillon, Sinn Féin
- Keith Buchanan, Democratic Unionist Party
Newry and Armagh
- Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin
- Cathal Boylan, Sinn Féin
- Liz Kimmins, Sinn Féin
- William Irwin, Democratic Unionist Party
- Justin McNulty, Social Democratic & Labour Party
North Down
- Alex Easton, Independent
- Andrew Muir, Alliance Party
- Stephen Dunne, Democratic Unionist Party
Strangford
- Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party
- Michelle McIlveen, Democratic Unionist Party
- Harry Harvey, Democratic Unionist Party
- Mike Nesbitt, Ulster Unionist Party
- Nick Mathison, Alliance Party
South Down
- Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin
- Cathy Mason, Sinn Féin
- Patrick Brown, Alliance Party
Upper Bann
- John O’Dowd, Sinn Féin
- Jonathan Buckley, Democratic Unionist Party
- Diane Dodds, Democratic Unionist Party
- Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party
- Eóin Tennyson, Alliance Party
West Tyrone
- Nicola Brogan, Sinn Féin
- Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin
- Tom Buchanan, Democratic Unionist Party
- Daniel McCrossan, Social Democratic & Labour Party
- Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin