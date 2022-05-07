Election 2022: This is who has won a seat so far

Many seats have been taken in the 2022 Assembly election - however, other candidates are facing a nail-biting wait to see if they will make it over the line.

By Gemma Murray
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:10 pm

This is who mas made it overe the line.

North Antrim

- Robin Swann, Ulster Unionist Party

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin

- Jim Allister, Traditional Unionist Voice

- Paul Frew, Democratic Unionist Party

- Patricia O’Lynn, Alliance Party

DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson at the Northern Ireland Assembly elections count at Jordanstown. The North, South and East Antrim constituencies plus Lagan Valley and North Down are being counted there. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

South Antrim

- Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin

- John Blair, Alliance Party

Lagan Valley elected candidates (from left) DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Robbie Butler, Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood and Democratic Unionist Party's Paul Givan, at Ulster University Jordanstown count centre in Newtownabbey as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election. Picture date: Saturday May 7 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Election. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

- Steve Aiken, Ulster Unionist Party

- Pam Cameron, Democratic Unionist Party

- Trevor Clarke, Democratic Unionist Party

East Belfast  - Naomi Long, Alliance Party  - Joanne Bunting, Democratic Unionist Party  - Peter McReynolds, Alliance Party    North Belfast  - Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin  - Carál Ní Chuilín, Sinn Fein    Belfast South  - Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin  - Edwin Poots, Democratic Unionist Party  - Matthew O’Toole, Social Democratic & Labour Party  - Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party  - Kate Nicholl, Alliance Party  

Doug Beattie

Belfast west

  - Danny Baker, Sinn Féin  - Órlaithí Flynn, Sinn Féin       East Antrim  - John Stewart, Ulster Unionist Party  - Gordon Lyons, Democratic Unionist Party  - David Hilditch, Democratic Unionist Party  - Stewart Dickson, Alliance Party  - Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party

East Londonderry

- Maurice Bradley, Democratic Unionist Party

- Alan Robinson, Democratic Unionist Party

Fermanagh and Souty tyrone

- Jemma Dolan, Sinn Féin

- Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist Party

Foyle

- Pádraig Delargy, Sinn Féin

- Mark H. Durkan, Social Democratic & Labour Party

Lagan Valley

- Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party

- Robbie Butler, Ulster Unionist Party

- Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party

- Paul Givan, Democratic Unionist Party

- David Honeyford, Alliance Party

Mid Ulster

- Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin

- Emma Sheerin, Sinn Féin

- Linda Dillon, Sinn Féin

- Keith Buchanan, Democratic Unionist Party

Newry and Armagh

- Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin

- Cathal Boylan, Sinn Féin

- Liz Kimmins, Sinn Féin

- William Irwin, Democratic Unionist Party

- Justin McNulty, Social Democratic & Labour Party

North Down

- Alex Easton, Independent

- Andrew Muir, Alliance Party

- Stephen Dunne, Democratic Unionist Party

Strangford

- Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party

- Michelle McIlveen, Democratic Unionist Party

- Harry Harvey, Democratic Unionist Party

- Mike Nesbitt, Ulster Unionist Party

- Nick Mathison, Alliance Party

South Down

- Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin

- Cathy Mason, Sinn Féin

- Patrick Brown, Alliance Party

Strangford

- Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party

- Michelle McIlveen, Democratic Unionist Party

- Harry Harvey, Democratic Unionist Party

- Mike Nesbitt, Ulster Unionist Party

- Nick Mathison, Alliance Party

Upper Bann

- John O’Dowd, Sinn Féin

- Jonathan Buckley, Democratic Unionist Party

- Diane Dodds, Democratic Unionist Party

- Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party

- Eóin Tennyson, Alliance Party

West Tyrone

- Nicola Brogan, Sinn Féin

- Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin

- Tom Buchanan, Democratic Unionist Party

- Daniel McCrossan, Social Democratic & Labour Party

- Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin

Sinn FeinUlster Unionist PartyLabour PartyJim AllisterRobin Swann