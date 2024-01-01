Emotional service for road victim Lydia Ross who 'made such an impact' in her 21 years

Family and friends of road victim Lydia Ross paid a number of emotional tributes to the 21-year-old at a service of thanksgiving in Ballymoney on New Year’s Day.

Funeral of Lydia Ross at Ballymoney First Presbyterian Church. Photo: Peter Morrison/PressEye

The former Cambridge House pupil and ardent Ballymena United fan died following a single-vehicle road collision on December 29 on the Curragh Road near Coleraine.

At the service in Ballymoney First Presbyterian on Monday, mourners heard how Lydia had recently described 2023 as “the best year of her life,” and how she had “made such an impact” during her 21 years.

Rev Stephen McCracken also revealed that a hand-written note in Lydia’s own Bible reflected her faith and outlook on life: “Leave everything in God’s hands.”

In a moving tribute, sisters Hannah and Mollie said: “You made such an impact in your 21 years. You touched more lives than you know.

"The Three Musketeers will remain forever, even though it’s not the same, as one third of us is now in Heaven, it’s our loss but Heaven’s gain.”

Reading a tribute from father Paul Ross, Rev McCracken said parents Paul and Ruth were grateful for every day they had with Lydia following a frightening experience when she was just born, and that the song ‘Special’ by Charlie Landsborough had a particular significance.

“Our princess, Lydia, came into the world on the third of September 2002.

Lydia Ross - family photo issued by PSNI

"When Lydia was born she had difficulty with her breathing so she was rushed to Antrim Hospital. It turned out not to be as serious as we first thought, but she was kept in hospital for a few days.

"On the way home, myself and Ruth sat in silence thinking the worst. The late Gerry Anderson was on the radio and he played a song by Charlie Landsborough called Special.”

An excerpt from the track then was played to the packed church and the overflow rooms.

It was also recalled how Lydia’s love affair with Ballymena United began when, in May 2017, she asked her dad if she could go with him to watch the team in a European place play-off match against Glenavon.

"This started six years together, travelling all over the country, following the Sky Blues and we have made so many good friends over the years,” Paul’s tribute said.

Lydia had worked in the kiosk at the White Rocks, at the Rope Bridge, in Sunburst tanning salon in Coleraine along with sister Mollie.

"It is clear that there will be a missing piece in the Sunburst family.

"We as a family had the pleasure of having Lydia for 21 years. To say we will miss Lydia is an understatement. The house will be so much quieter but we will never stop talking about her, or living our lives the way Lydia would have wanted,” Paul’s moving tribute added.

Close friend Sarah was joined at the front of the church by 30 young people as she praised her much-loved friend as “special” and “caring”.

"There are no words that will ever put into perspective the loss we have all experienced,” she said.

Sarah said that "special, caring and love” are the first three words that spring to mind when anyone thinks of Lydia.

She also said that like the Ross family, she believes in “God’s perfect plan,” and added: “Let’s take comfort in knowing Lydia was saved, and because of this she’s in Heaven – a better place”.

A family friend, Lucy, performed a song that addresses the grief of losing a loved one – Jealous of the Angels, written by Donna Taggart.

In a social media post the morning following his daughter’s death, heartbroken Paul posted a photo of them both together at a Ballymena United match on Boxing day.

He said: “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling , my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday, this was our last selfie on Boxing Day.”

Provisional figures show that 71 people died on Northern Ireland’s roads during 2023 – up from 54 in 2022 and 50 in 2021.