End of an era as 'the greatest pipe-major in competitive history' retires from Field Marshall Montgomery pipe band
The band wished him “all the joy and happiness possible as he takes on this next chapter” in his life, after achieving unprecedented success in leading the band.
Field Marshall Montgomery has achieved unprecedented Ulster, Irish, Scottish, British, European and global success during his 43 years as part of the band.
Band members were informed of the change earlier this month.
The outgoing pipe-major said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Field Marshal Montgomery”.
He added: “It has taken me around the world and been the conduit for some of the most meaningful experiences and friendships of my life.
“I will miss it beyond words, but I am also grateful for what lies ahead”.
Mr Parkes said: “The band is strong, and, as preparing a band to compete at the highest level each season gets more and more demanding, now is the right time for me to step back.
“I have recently retired from full-time work; I am fortunate to have my health and a wonderful family, and now is the time for the next chapter of my life.”
He was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2004.
The band’s membership spans NI and Scotland, and full band practices will be carried out in both countries under the new pipe-major, who is based in Scotland.
Matt Wilson is Richard Parkes replacement – having been pipe-sergeant for the last seven years, and a member of the group since 2003. The Pipes and Drums website says Mr Wilson “is the director of the piping and drumming program at Dollar Academy and has taken the school’s juvenile band into competition for many years. Wilson is also a highly successful solo competition piper”.
Pipes and Drums lists the many accolades won during Richard Parkes’s 43-year reign as: 25 Ulster Championships, 27 All-Ireland Championships, 17 Scottish Championships, 13 European Championships, 12 Cowal Championships, 12 British Championships, five UK Championships, 15 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions titles, and, most famously, 13 World Championships.
