End of an era as 'the greatest pipe-major in competitive history' retires from Field Marshall Montgomery pipe band

Pipe-major Richard Parkes has retired after a glittering career.

The world-famous Field Marshall Montgomery pipe band has announced the “end of an era” as Richard Parkes retires as its pipe-major.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band wished him “all the joy and happiness possible as he takes on this next chapter” in his life, after achieving unprecedented success in leading the band.

Field Marshall Montgomery has achieved unprecedented Ulster, Irish, Scottish, British, European and global success during his 43 years as part of the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band members were informed of the change earlier this month.

The outgoing pipe-major said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Field Marshal Montgomery”.

He added: “It has taken me around the world and been the conduit for some of the most meaningful experiences and friendships of my life.

“I will miss it beyond words, but I am also grateful for what lies ahead”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Parkes said: “The band is strong, and, as preparing a band to compete at the highest level each season gets more and more demanding, now is the right time for me to step back.

“I have recently retired from full-time work; I am fortunate to have my health and a wonderful family, and now is the time for the next chapter of my life.”

He was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2004.

The band’s membership spans NI and Scotland, and full band practices will be carried out in both countries under the new pipe-major, who is based in Scotland.

Matt Wilson is Richard Parkes replacement – having been pipe-sergeant for the last seven years, and a member of the group since 2003. The Pipes and Drums website says Mr Wilson “is the director of the piping and drumming program at Dollar Academy and has taken the school’s juvenile band into competition for many years. Wilson is also a highly successful solo competition piper”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad