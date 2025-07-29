England Women's football team lift European Championships trophy outside Buckingham Palace

England on stage during a Homecoming Victory Parade on in front of Buckingham Palace, London. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Tuesday July 29, 2025. PA Photo.

​The England Women's football team have lifted their European Championships trophy outside Buckingham Palace as thousands joined in the celebrations of their dramatic victory.

The Lionesses were cheered by thousands of fans along The Mall on Tuesday after the team defended their Euros title with a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland .

Wearing white Nike T-shirts and England scarves, the team took photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the street, led by the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth and flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.

Manager Sarina Wiegman danced alongside afrobeat star Burna Boy on stage while there was also a performance of Proud by Heather Small , before captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy in the air to huge cheers.

The squad then posed for photos with the gathered fans on the Mall amid a large red fireworks display, before singing along to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline as it played over the speakers.

Speaking on stage at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace to host Alex Scott , a tearful Williamson said: "I've been crying all the way down The Mall.

"This is unbelievable, probably one of the best things we've ever, ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out."

Williamson described the team as "special, special people", adding: "We love each other, we've got each other's back on and off the pitch.

"We had tough moments, nasty things to deal with, and still we rise."

Lioness Chloe Kelly , who scored the winning penalty in the Euros final, swore as she celebrated on stage.

The forward told host Alex Scott : "(It is) so good to stand side by side with every single one of these girls throughout the whole tournament, and the staff that you don't see behind the scenes. It's incredible.

"Thank you to everyone that got out to support us, whether that's in Switzerland or here today. It's so f****** special."

Scott immediately apologised to the crowd for the language.

Alessia Russo , who scored the Lionesses' equaliser with a header against Spain in the final, described the celebrations on The Mall as "a bit surreal".

Asked by BBC News how she was feeling whilst on the open-top bus, she said: "Tired, but on cloud nine. I mean, this is just unreal.

"We didn't really know what to expect coming into it today, but everyone was so excited on the bus, and it feels so nice to come back to England and celebrate with our fans."

Asked to describe the scenes in central London, Russo added: "It's just a bit surreal. It's crazy to see this many people come out in the home of England at London, heading up to Buckingham Palace - it's just crazy.

"I'd never have dreamed of anything like it."

Celebrations on home soil began on Monday when the team landed at Southend Airport in Essex , where hundreds of fans waited to catch a glimpse of Sarina Wiegman's side and the trophy.

The Lionesses attended a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock .

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer offered "a huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team" as he spoke with Wiegman and some of the Lionesses via a video call from the garden of No 10.

The King also congratulated the European champions on Monday, saying in a statement posted on X: "You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

"Well done, Lionesses."