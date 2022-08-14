Enjoying the last of sun’s rays as heatwave about to come to abrupt end with thunder, lightning and heavy rain

Northern Ireland’s second heatwave of the summer is coming to an end with thunder already making its presence known in Co Tyrone.

By Graeme Cousins
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:42 am

This morning Mid Ulster council said: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop today – hearing thunder in Cookstown now – potentially bringing disruption in places.”

A weather warning has been issued thunderstorms today and tomorrow with heavy rain, and lightning forecast in some areas.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office’s yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am today to 11.59pm tomorrow.

Erin Wedlock and Tia Demirbas making the most of the weather at Helens Bay Beach on Saturday. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

NI Direct warned of travel delays, difficult driving conditions, flooding and possible power cuts.

For those affected by flooding, the Flooding Incident Line number is 0300 2000 100.

People making the most of the weather at Helens Bay Beach. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Northern IrelandMid UlsterMet Office