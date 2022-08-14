Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning Mid Ulster council said: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop today – hearing thunder in Cookstown now – potentially bringing disruption in places.”

A weather warning has been issued thunderstorms today and tomorrow with heavy rain, and lightning forecast in some areas.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office’s yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am today to 11.59pm tomorrow.

NI Direct warned of travel delays, difficult driving conditions, flooding and possible power cuts.

For those affected by flooding, the Flooding Incident Line number is 0300 2000 100.