This morning Mid Ulster council said: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop today – hearing thunder in Cookstown now – potentially bringing disruption in places.”
A weather warning has been issued thunderstorms today and tomorrow with heavy rain, and lightning forecast in some areas.
In Northern Ireland, the Met Office’s yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 9am today to 11.59pm tomorrow.
Most Popular
-
1
Apprentice Boys of Derry: new era of respect makes for enjoyable ‘Relief’ parade
-
2
Feile organisers asked if they have warned Wolfe Tones about leading young people in pro-IRA chants
-
3
DUP MP calls for probe into Sinn Fein MP’s Twitter post
-
4
Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend
-
5
Man in his 20s dies in road crash near Magherafelt
NI Direct warned of travel delays, difficult driving conditions, flooding and possible power cuts.
For those affected by flooding, the Flooding Incident Line number is 0300 2000 100.